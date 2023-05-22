I may or may not participate in YS Jagan's meeting again, says Perni Nani

Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani made interesting remarks in the Machilipatnam meeting saying that this could be his last meeting with Jagan and opined that he may no longer have the opportunity to participate in the meetings with Jagan. CM Jagan today (May 22) laid the foundation stone for the Bandaru Port works which are being constructed at a cost of Rs.5,156 crores.

MLA Perni Nani, MP Boula Shouri and other prominent people spoke in the public meeting organized on this occasion. But Nani, who spoke for about an half hours, made interesting comments on his political future. While praising Jagan, he made interesting comments that this may be his last meeting with Jagan. Before this, MLC Raghuram and some others left the stage from behind. But he continued his speech without stopping.



Perni Nani seems to have given signs that he will retire from politics. However, time has to tell whether the former minister would leave politics.