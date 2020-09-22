I never spoke wrong about Hindu Gods, TDP, BJP spreading lies: Kodali Nani

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Nani said the process of taking declaration from devotees in Tirumala should be lifted. He commented that this was his personal opinion as a devotee of Venkateswara Swamy. Minister Kodali Nani said that AP CM Jagan was going to Tirumala as a representative of six crore Andhra Pradesh people to present silk robes.

He said there were people of all religions and castes in the AP. He said that CM Jagan is not going to Tirumala only as a representative of Hindus. Kodali Nani was incensed that it was nefarious politics for CM Jagan to sign the declaration. Kodali Nani asked as to why he should apologize to Somu Veerraj and Chandrababu.



He asserted that he had never insulted the gods and if I spoke one thing about Anjaneya Swami, the TDP was spreading lies. Kodali Nani alleged that TDP and BJP are politicizing in the name of Hindus religion and opined that all religions and castes are equal for CM Jagan. "I wear garlands of all religions around my neck; people of all religions have voted for me four times," Kodali Nani said.

