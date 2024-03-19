IAF successfully conducts emergency landing exercise on NH 16

Bapatla: The Indian Air Force has successfully conducted the Emergency Landing Exercise with combat jets and transport aircraft on the 4.10-kilometre stretch of Emergency Landing Runway (ELR) constructed on National Highway 16, at Pitchikala Gudipadu village of Korisapadu mandal in Bapatla district on Monday.

In December 2023, an emergency landing exercise was conducted at the same ELR for the first time. The IAF didn’t land any aircraft at that time but flew them near to the ground. On Monday from 9 am to 1 pm, four Sukhoi SU-30s and two Hawks flew at a height of less than 5 feet to the ground by opening all landing gear, overshooting on NH 16. Later, an AN32 and a Dornier aircraft landed on the runway.

District SP Vakul Jindal and the Air Force officials monitored the arrangements for the exercise. SP Vakul Jindal said that the ELR was conducted for use in emergencies like floods, earthquakes, and other calamities, and expressed happiness for the success of the emergency landing exercise. He said that they diverted the traffic and provided security with 528 personnel.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, Additional SP TP Vithaleswar and IAF officials also attended the programme.