Idols to be installed at Annapurna Devi temple on June 13

Srisailam (Nandyal): The Srisailam temple authorities stated that installation of idols (vigraha pratista) would be done for three consecutive days at the newly constructed Sri Annapurna Devi temple (near Swami vari Yagasala). In a press release on Saturday, the authorities stated that the programme would continue for three days starting from June 13 to June 15.

On the morning of last day, Amma vari idol installation and Sikhara installation programmes would be conducted. On June 13 morning, Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Ruttwigwaranama, Yagasala pravesahm, mandparadana, Snapanam and Jaladivasam would be performed to Annapurna Devi idol. In the evening, Janapnustas, Mrutsangrahanam, Ankurarohana, Agni Pratistapana and Ksheerabhisekam to Annapurna Devi idol would be performed.

On June 14 morning, Japanustas, Mahasnapanam to Annapurna Devi idol, Dhanyadivasam and Adivasanga Homan and in the evening Mula Mantra Japa Homam, Pushpadivasam to Annapurma Devi idol and Shayyadvasam would be performed.

On the concluding day of June 15, Ganapathi puja, Punyahavachanam and Havanamulu would be performed and in the evening the installation of Sri Annapurna Devi idol, Sikhara installation, Purna Huti, Netrolminamu, Kalasodwasana, snapanamu, reerajana mantropushpamulu and teerta parasda vitarana would be organised, stated the authorities. The devotees are all urged to participate in the programme and bestow the blessings of the Sri Swami Amma varu, stated the authorities.