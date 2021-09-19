IFS officer Budigi Srinivasulu Reddy seeks action on those who damaged his house

Nellore: A senior official from the Indian Foreign Services, Budigi Srinivasulu Reddy, came down heavily on the government for not initiating action on those who attacked their house on September 9 and partly demolished the structure located at Devarapalam on Jonnawada Road.

Addressing media here on Saturday, Srinivasulu Reddy said a team led by Mamidi Krishna Reddy and four others came to the house in the midnight and demolished a part of building using lethal weapons and a poclain.

They also threatened the family members with lethal weapons and created havoc at the place, he said.

Srinivasulu said police have filed cases under bailable sections though the accused threatened to kill his mother and sister displaying lethal weapons. He demanded for a Central government probe into the incident.

"I am a visually challenged person and selected for the IFS and worked in many countries as a diplomat where there were terrorists and Taliban, no one attacked me. But the attack on my house in my native district is a failure of the state government.

Destructive rule is going on in the state and it seems some people in the government supported the anti-social elements. I demand the Centre to take action on this kind of attack on the residence of a diplomat as the state government failed to play its role promptly," he said.

Meanwhile Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nellore rural, Y Harinath Reddy said that they had already booked cases under IPC section 447 and 427 against the accused Mamidi Krishna Reddy for demolishing the compound wall.

He said they have not sent the accused Krishna Reddy to remand because the sections attract imprisonment for less than 7 years.

"We took him to custody on September 10 and served notice under section 41 A as per which the accused should appear before the police or court whenever summoned," he said and added that Krishna Reddy was a relative of Srinivasulu Reddy and living next door.