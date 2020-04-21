Iftar parties cancelled in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, SP B Sathya Yesubabu, Minister for BC Welfare M Sankara Narayana and MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, in a joint meeting with Muslim elders and clergy members, advised them to make sure that none attend Namaaz during the 40-day fasting period.

Only five clergy members in the mosque are permitted to perform prayers and related devotional activity. Namaaz siron can be played to guide the community in prayers in their homes.

All Iftar parties for communities are cancelled. There should be no gatherings in Mosques or in any places to celebrate Iftar.

Collector Chandrudu clarified that the community elders will be informed of any relaxations on restrictions after May 3.

In a joint statement, they appealed to the community to abide by the government restrictions and help prevent spread of dreaded virus in the society and even among the Muslim community.