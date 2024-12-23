IG inspects police stations at Chirala, Karamchedu

Bapatla : The south coastal range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi accompanied by Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi, conducted surprise inspections of Chirala I Town and Karamchedu Police Stations, and Ramapuram beach area on Sunday, to assess law and order, traffic management, and gen-eral security situations.

District SP Tushar Dudi explained to the IG on plans to establish an integrated command control system at Chirala I Town Police Station and Ramapuram Beach area. He said that the system will include widespread installation of CCTV cameras and public address systems throughout Chirala’s urban, rural, and beach areas.

Speaking to media, IG Tripathi emphasised the importance of cybercrime awareness among the public. He advised citizens to remain vigilant about digital fraud and promptly report suspicious calls or threats to local police stations. He specifically highlighted the cybercrime helpline number 1930 for reporting financial fraud cases. The inspection team included Chirala DSP MD Moin, and local Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors.