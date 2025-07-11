Live
IGNCA Tirupati launches month-long spoken Sanskrit classes
TIRUPATI: Marking the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre Tirupati, inaugurated a month-long Spoken Sanskrit course on Thursday at its Tiruchanur campus. The initiative aims to promote Sanskrit as a living language and encourage its practical use in daily life.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Gowni Bali Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Red Sanders Task Force, and Dr KTV Raghavan, Regional Director of IGNCA Tirupati. Both underlined Sanskrit’s role as India’s cultural and intellectual foundation and reaffirmed the Centre’s mission to revive traditional knowledge systems.
Dr MG Nandan Rao, Pranta Prachark of Samskrita Bharati, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the scientific structure and enduring relevance of Sanskrit in today’s world.