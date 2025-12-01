‘IIC Regional Meet 2025’ from December 2

Visakhapatnam: Representing the Andhra zone for this year’s regional gathering, GITAM Deemed to be University has been honoured as the host centre for Andhra Pradesh to host the prestigious ‘IIC Regional Meet 2025’ on December 2nd.

The IIC Regional Meet is an integral part of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) initiative under the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The Regional Meet aims to bring together innovators, educators, ecosystem enablers, faculty coordinators and student ambassadors from across the state to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship culture within higher education institutions.

The event will see participation from numerous IIC institutions across the region, offering a platform for insightful discussions, innovation exhibitions, startup showcases, idea presentations, training sessions and knowledge-sharing activities designed to empower young innovators and institutional teams.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad is expected to attend as chief guest, while Sudhakar Potukuchi, CEO of the Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Dr. Ravi Eswarapu, CEO of RTIH, Visakhapatnam; and Mr. Dayakar S. Murthy, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Wadhwani Foundation as special guests. The Regional Meet will feature a series of open-house activities, including technology showcase, innovation and startup exhibitions by students and faculty, YUKTI idea and prototype showcase, and IIC poster presentations.