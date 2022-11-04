IIIT Sri City to launch healthcare hackathon from Nov 11

Tirupati: IIIT Sri City in association with Emids, a leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries launching a healthcare hackathon with an aim to create unique solutions to some of the top use-cases in the healthcare sector. This three-day hackathon will be held during November 11-13 through online mode.

The director of IIIT Sri City, Prof G Kannabiran, said that it will focus in the areas of converting manual transcribe data into digital formats; Automation of handwritten and digital prescription; Centralised electronic health record; Population preventive healthcare and social scoring for patients.

The winners of hackathon will get a prize money of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the first three prizes respectively besides 10 consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each. Faculty members shall be mentoring the teams in all the phases of the hackathon.

It is also planned to have open sessions on trends in use of advanced IT applications in the broad areas of healthcare. B Tech/M Tech students are encouraged to participate in the hackathon. The director said that the last date for registration is November 9. More details are available at: https://www.iiits.ac.in/healthcare-hackathon/.