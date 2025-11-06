IIITDM Kurnool excels at Inter-IIIT Employee Sports Meet 2025

Kurnool: Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, has achieved an extraordinary milestone at 2nd Inter-IIIT Employee Sports Meet 2025, held at IIITM Gwalior from November 1 to 4. The institute’s 23-member contingent, comprising 18 faculty members and 5 staff, showcased exemplary talent and sportsmanship, competing against 11 IIITs from across the nation with a total participation of over 350 athletes. In a press release on Wednesday, the IIIT management has stated that displaying an impressive blend of skill and determination, IIITDM Kurnool emerged as Overall Champions in the Men’s Category and secured the First Runner-up Position in the Combined (Men & Women) Category. The Kurnool contingent dominated team sports by winning gold in cricket, silver in basketball, and bronze in football, thereby underlining their strength across competitive fields.

In individual and racquet sports, IIITDM Kurnool participants continued their winning streak. Prof K Satyababu bagged gold medal in chess, while athletic team secured seven medals across various track and field events in both men’s and women’s divisions. In aquatics, the team claimed four medals, finishing second overall. Racket sports such as table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, and squash contributed over 40 points, demonstrating the institute’s depth in multi-sport performance.

Distinguished multi-event achievers — Dr Yaswanth Kalepu, Dr C Chandrasekhar Sastry and Dr Noel Anurag Prashanth — earned special accolades for their all-round excellence. Collectively, the institute amassed 74 medals, marking its best-ever performance in the history of the event. The remarkable achievement has brought pride to IIITDM Kurnool, reflecting its commitment to nurturing a vibrant sporting culture and promoting holistic development among faculty and staff alongside academic distinction.