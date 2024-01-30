IIMV launches executive certificate programme

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) launched an executive certificate programme in strategic digital marketing applied analytics.

Over 45 working executives from various industries have enrolled in the programme which will be conducted online for a period of five months.

Designed by the experienced and learned faculty of IIMV, the course aims to enable professionals to understand strategies and tactics to optimise digital and social media platforms along with the fundamental understanding of marketing. It focuses on constructing strategic frameworks to assist managers in facilitating their marketing endeavors and making

informed decisions.

The course will provide executives with an analytical and theoretical framework to understand the emerging world of digital marketing and help them learn systematic decision-making based on proven analytical techniques.

Programme co-director Prof Amit Shankar shared insights of the course modules. Director of IIMV Chandrasekhar M, Director, IIMV stressed on the importance of marketing, digital marketing, and analytics in today’s modern world and how these domains can add value to the executives.