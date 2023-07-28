IISER to conduct 3-day inspirational science programme from today

Tirupati: In a bid to promote academic excellence in science to students in the region, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati in association with Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK, has come forward to conduct a 3-day residential inspirational science programme from July 28 to 30 at IISER campus in Yerpedu.

This RSC-Yusuf Hamied Chemistry camp is meant for students studying the IX class in state government schools. It was designed to enhance students’ understanding, interest and explore the fun in Chemistry through interactive sessions, hands-on experiments and engaging lectures delivered by teacher mentors.

The camp intends to create an awareness on science, particularly Chemistry and is envisioned to create a passion for Chemistry and its importance in day-to-day life. A total of 80 students including 40 boys and 40 girls drawn from various schools in and around Tirupati were nominated by the department of school education to get the opportunity.

District Science Coordinator K Bhanu Prasad told The Hans India that IISER Tirupati has collaborated with the department of Higher Education to extend the benefits to deserving students in the region. IISER Tirupati will be providing all necessary academic materials during the camp and provide lodging and boarding facilities for participating students. He felt that such training programmes will motivate students to become scientists in future. It will also help them to understand the primary concepts in Chemistry.

District Education Officer Dr V Sekhar said that it is a novel concept and the students will be benefited from it by making best use of the training. IISER Tirupati has agreed to provide similar training programmes for teachers as well in future.