  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

IIT experts to inspect Amaravati building for second day on Saturday

IIT experts to inspect Amaravati building for second day on Saturday
x
Highlights

The IIT experts will be visiting Amaravati for the second day and continue thorough inspection of the construction sites in the capital city.

The IIT experts will be visiting Amaravati for the second day and continue thorough inspection of the construction sites in the capital city. Engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have arrived on Friday to evaluate the progress and quality of construction amidst growing concerns regarding the structural integrity of several residential complexes.

During their inspections, the experts raised alarms about heavily rusted iron rods observed in the NGO residential complexes. The extent of corrosion has led them to refrain from recommending immediate remedial measures, as potential risks associated with compromised structural elements are under close scrutiny. They emphasized that any construction work should not proceed until thorough cleaning and removal of dust are performed to ensure a safe working environment.

The IIT engineers mentioned that a full assessment of the structures is critical and can only be achieved through comprehensive testing methods. "The capacity and safety of these buildings can only be accurately evaluated after conducting a series of full-scale tests," one expert remarked, indicating that the process may take considerable time before any constructive steps can be taken.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X