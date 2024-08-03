IIT Teams Assess Foundation Integrity in Amaravati's Secretarial Buildings

The IIT Chennai team has commenced an in-depth inspection of the raft foundation at the Secretariat HOD Towers in Amaravati, a critical step as the High Court is scheduled to review the construction site this afternoon. For the past five years, the raft foundation has been submerged in water, raising concerns regarding its structural integrity.

The IIT team, spearheaded by structural engineer Mehr Prasad, will conduct a thorough scientific evaluation of the foundations to determine their progress and structural strength. Accompanying Prasad are experts Radhakrishna Pillai, specializing in corrosion, and Subhadeep Banerjee, an authority on soil and foundation dynamics. They will utilize a specially arranged boat under the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to access the site effectively.

It has been reported that several construction projects, initiated prior to 2019, are either incomplete or have come to a standstill, leaving some foundations half-finished. The government has tasked IIT Madras with the critical responsibility of assessing the foundations of the Secretariat, Heads of Departments Towers, and High Court buildings, all of which have encountered delays.

Meanwhile, the IIT Hyderabad team has been assigned to evaluate the quality of IAS officer residences and housing for ministers, MLAs, and MLCs in Amaravati. They are set to conduct a two-day inspection to appraise the buildings' quality and efficiency.

As the capital of the newly formed state of Navayandhra, Amaravati is gearing up for a significant structural improvement with plans for new city developments on the horizon. The government has resolved to maintain the existing framework of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to facilitate ongoing construction efforts.



