YSRCP govt left AP in debt trap: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has strongly criticised the previous YSR Congress Party government, saying it left Andhra Pradesh in a heavy debt trap instead of focusing on development. He made these remarks while speaking at a public event in Makthapuram village of Sangam mandal, where he also inaugurated newly constructed roads and laid the foundation stone for a new Panchayat building. In his address, he took aim at critics from the former regime and defended the current government’s fiscal policies.

Anam accused the former administration of borrowing large sums that resulted in a heavy financial burden for the state. He said the current government now has to manage high interest payments on those borrowings while striving to implement development projects. He contrasted this with the coalition government’s approach, saying that while borrowing remains necessary for growth, it must be done at reasonable interest rates to avoid undue strain on the state’s finances. This, he said, is a key difference in how the present government is handling the economy.

The Minister also claimed that the previous government failed to utilise central government funds effectively and left outstanding liabilities, including dues to employees, which the current administration has been working to settle despite budgetary challenges. He praised the efforts of senior leaders in his government for focusing on development and public welfare in difficult economic conditions.

During his speech, Anam urged opponents to acknowledge the financial difficulties left by the last regime instead of making derogatory comments. He emphasised the current government’s commitment to transparent and responsible use of funds for infrastructure and public services. The remarks reflect ongoing political debates in Andhra Pradesh over fiscal management, debt levels, and development priorities.

The Minister’s comments come amid broader exchanges between political parties in the state over who is responsible for the current fiscal situation. Leaders from both sides have used statistics on debt and expenditure to support their arguments, making financial management a key issue in state politics. Amid these debates, the government continues its focus on completing pending projects and initiating new schemes aimed at improving infrastructure and citizens’ welfare.

Local officials and party leaders were present at the event, showing support for the government’s initiatives and Anam’s statements. The minister highlighted that developing basic infrastructure, like roads and community buildings, remains a priority alongside managing fiscal responsibilities.