11.45 cr allocated for roads, says Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy stated at a press conference in Krishnapatnam, Muthukur mandal, that Rs. 11.45 crore has been allocated for road construction in Sarvepalli Constituency.

He said that Rs. 2.16 crore has been allocated for the Muthukur-Mamidipudi road, and that five road projects covering 21 kilometres will be undertaken with a total budget of Rs 11.45 crore.

He also mentioned that the Adani Foundation is establishing a skill development center in Krishnapatnam and undertaking development works worth Rs. 5 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has sanctioned Rs 2,100 crore for the construction of Panchayat Raj roads in the state.

He further stated that the roads, which had deteriorated during the five-year rule of the YSRCP, now have the opportunity to be repaired under the alliance government.