No more promises, only justice: Vaddiraju on BC reservation battle

Khammam: Inan exclusive interaction withThe Hans India,Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandraspeaks candidly about the long-pending demand for 42% reservations for Backward Classes, the proposed Private Member Bill in Parliament, and what he calls the continued discrimination against BCs by the Congress government. Voicing the anguish, aspirations, and political resolve of the BC community, the senior BRS leader shares strong views on governance, accountability, and the road ahead for social justice in Telangana.

Excerpts.

Q: You announced that you will introduce a Private Member Bill on BC reservations in Parliament. Could you tell us more?

A: As a BC son, I am taking this responsibility upon myself. I will introduce this Bill demanding 42% reservations for Backward Classes in all sectors. I will seek support from all political parties, and they must stand with BCs if they are sincere. The BRS is firmly committed to achieving 42% BC reservations.

Q: You have been critical of the Congress government’s approach towards BCs. What exactly is your allegation?

A: From the day the Congress government came to power, BCs have faced systematic discrimination. The government made tall promises but failed to implement them. BCs clearly expressed their anger in the first phase of local body elections, teaching Congress a lesson.

Q: Congress claims it issued a GO providing 42% BC reservations in local body elections. Why do you call it a betrayal?

A: That GO itself is another deception. Announcing reservations without legal backing and implementation is nothing but cheating BCs. The tragic suicide of Sai Eshwaracharireflects the depth of anguish. This government did not even have the sensitivity to respond meaningfully to such a sacrifice. Suicides are not a solution. No one should lose their life for demanding constitutional rights. It is the responsibility of governments to act sensitively and decisively so that such extreme steps are never taken.

Q: You have made a strong comparison involving footballstar Messi. What did you mean by that?

A: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seems to have more love and time for footballer Lionel Messi than for BCs of Telangana. Even Rahul Gandhi finds time for Messi but not for BC reservation issues. Revanth did not even console the Sai Eshwarachari’sfamily. He hasn’t sought an appointment with the President on BC reservations either. This clearly shows where BCs stand in their priorities.

Q: You accused CM Revanth Reddy of playing football with BCs. What does that signify?

A: He (Revanth) is toying with BC lives and emotions. After the Kamareddy Declaration, the developments are like rubbing salt into BC wounds.

Instead of protecting BC rights, the CM is dodging responsibility.

Congress claims to support BCs, but even as the principal opposition party at the Centre, it has failed to deliver anything concrete for BCs.

If Congress is truly committed, why didn’t it push strongly for BC reservation bills earlier? I demand that BJP support the BC Bill introduced by BRS in Parliament.

Q: Finally, what is your appeal to the people?

A: I urge people to teach Congress a strong lesson in the Panchayat elections. BCs form a major section of Telangana’s population.

When Tamil Nadu could get legal backing for BC reservations, why not Telangana? Denying BC reservations is a deliberate injustice.