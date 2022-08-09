IITT, TCS ink pact for academic, research collaboration

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati (IITT) has entered into a MoU with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for academic and research collaboration. The MoU entails joint student supervision and teaching of joint courses along the lines of NPTEL India, and other courses from renowned institutions like MIT, Stanford in the USA, hosting of joint workshops and conferences.

It facilitates joint development of research programmes, faculty, researcher and student exchanges, student internships and a host of other collaborative research and academic engagements like joint publications. In a press release, IITT mentioned that it opens new possibilities for industry internships for its MSc and BTech students in quantum computing and quantum technology domain. It also envisions funding of PhD research scholars through the TCS RSP programme.

Also, it enables faculty, students and researchers to engage with researchers in TCS Labs. Raju Goteti, VP and Global Head of TCS COIN was present as chief guest at the event and spoke about the various initiatives taken by IIT Tirupati towards nation building by contributing to advanced education in frontier areas of engineering, technology, sciences and also humanities and social sciences.

With this MoU, IIT Tirupati to be a part of the TCS Innovation Network, which is an established network of start-ups, international academic institutions spread across the UK, USA, Japan, Israel and Australia enabling free flow of information and research ideas across institutions in this network.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana spoke about how the proposed MoU shall benefit both institutions and how quantum science and technology applications would benefit the nation and society. The MoU shall enable IIT Tirupati to be one of the major leaders in the National Quantum Mission and help attract high calibre faculty from academic partners in the TCS Innovation Network.