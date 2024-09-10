  • Menu
Illicit liquor destroyed

Illicit liquor destroyed
SP Satish Kumar supervising illicit liquor stock destruction in Guntur on Monday

District police destroyed 24,031 illicit liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh seized in various cases from the accused at Nallacheruvu Dumping Yard with bulldozers on Monday.

Guntur: District police destroyed 24,031 illicit liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh seized in various cases from the accused at Nallacheruvu Dumping Yard with bulldozers on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Satish Kumar said during the recent general elections, the police seized illicit liquor from the accused and registered the cases against them. He said they destroyed the illicit liquor according to the procedure.

Enforcement additional SP Venkateswara Rao, east division in-charge Subba Rao, Lalapet Circle Inspector Siva Prasad, Nagarampalem Circle Inspector Madhusudhana Rao were present.

