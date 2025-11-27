IMCEST-2025 organised

Ongole: QIS College of Engineering and Technology, Ongole, organised the International Multi-Conference on Engineering, Science & Technology (IMCEST-2025) on Wednesday.

The institution heads, Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti and Executive Vice Chairman Dr Nidamanuri Sri Gayatri Devi, announced that QIS Engineering College, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, and Taguig City University, Philippines, jointly hosted the conference.

Professor Anil from IIT Tirupati attended as the chief guest and delivered the keynote address on research and related topics. Presidents and deans from Taguig University and UPHSD Molino Campus participated online, discussing research matters and expressing pleasure in collaborating with QIS for future conferences.

Principal Dr YV Hanumantha Rao noted this was the second international conference organised by the college, which prioritises innovation. Dr Maulichandra, the conference convener, announced that hundreds of research papers from various colleges and universities were presented. Awards and certificates were distributed to paper presenters during the valedictory session.