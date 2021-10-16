IMD forecasts rain in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. In a weather bulletin, the IMD issued yellow alert to Odisha state and forecast rainfall few other southern states.

The weather department that due to the formation of low-pressure area over East central and South-east Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep, heavy rainfall is predicted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. It also issued an orange alert to northern districts of Kerala.

"The fishermen in Andhra Pradesh are not advised to go to the sea due to the predicted of heavy rains in North Coastal area," the IMD said.

On the other hand, the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSDPS) also said that Telangana will witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next few days. Meanwhile, Hyderabad will see moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday, it added.