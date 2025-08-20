Impactful image reflects photographer’s dedication

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Lakshmisha stated that photographs keep many sweet memories alive before our eyes, place long-lost history in front of us, and act as lasting evidence of fleeting time. He said the immense effort and dedication that photographers put behind such impactful images. He extended greetings to photographers on International Photography Day.

On the occasion of the 186th International Photography Day, an awards ceremony was organised for photojournalists at the Press Club in Gandhinagar, under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association on Tuesday. The event was attended by collector Lakshmisha, CR Media Academy Chairman Alapati Suresh Babu, APUWJ State President IV Subbarao, and others. The event began with floral tributes paid to the portrait of Louis Daguerre, the pioneer of photography.

Speaking on the occasion, Alapati Suresh Kumar, Chairman of CR Media Academy of Andhra Pradesh said Photography has the unique greatness of conveying countless emotions through a single image, and it alone has the power to preserve a moment as a sweet memory.

The event was conducted in collaboration with the AP State Creativity and Culture Commission and the CR Media Academy of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 552 photographs were submitted by photojournalists representing 38 different publications from nine states, and 50 awards were presented.

The national photography competition was held under the banner of the AP Photo Journalists Association (APPJA) and was judged by senior journalists PV Krishna Rao, CHV Mastan, and CH Narayana Rao. Later, awards were distributed to the best photojournalists.

APPJA President CH Vijayabhaskar, General Secretary G Mahesh, AP UWJ State General Secretary K Jayaraj, former General Secretary Chandu Janardhan, AP UWJ Urban Unit President Chava Ravi, Secretary Daaram Venkateswara Rao, Press Club Secretary Dasari Nagaraju, G Rama Rao, Small Newspapers association leaders CH Ramana Reddy, MV Subbarao, IJU leaders SK Babu, Sambasiva Rao, and others attended the programme.