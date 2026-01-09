BJP–JD(S) merger likely in near future: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said there was a strong possibility of the Janata Dal (Secular) merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the near future, based on the political stand adopted by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

“If one looks at Kumaraswamy’s approach, it appears that JD(S) may soon merge with the BJP. If that happens, it will actually be good for us as well. We can then fight the BJP directly, and the confusion of ‘three parties in the game but only two in the calculation’ will come to an end,” Shivakumar said.

He was speaking at the KPCC office after inducting JD(S) leaders, including former Chamarajpet corporator Govindaraj, into the Congress party. Welcoming the new entrants, Shivakumar said Govindaraj, his wife Gowramma, Chandrashekar, former JD(S) president David and several other leaders had decided to join the Congress as they were unable to accept the growing understanding between the BJP and JD(S). “Govindaraj is a family friend and has been known to me for a long time. He worked hard to build the JD(S) in Chamarajpet and even contested elections. However, he has now chosen Congress due to ideological differences,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that the Congress follows a secular ideology and that the new entrants were drawn to the party under the leadership of Zameer Ahmed Khan. “The sooner BJP and JD(S) merge, the better it is for us. If they take a clear decision, we can also take ours. Even leaders from those parties admit they are playing a balancing act,” he remarked.

Referring to the upcoming Bengaluru civic elections, Shivakumar said there was significant enthusiasm within the Congress. “We have received 247 applications in Bengaluru West, 199 in Bengaluru North, 129 in Bengaluru South, 106 in Bengaluru Central and 78 in Bengaluru East — a total of 779 aspirants. Those who have taken application forms should submit them within the next two or three days. If applications are submitted by January 10, we can send teams to the wards and assess the candidates’ work, commitment and loyalty to the party,” he said.

He claimed that even BJP leaders were acknowledging the work done by the Congress government in Bengaluru. “Issues like drinking water supply have been addressed, roads are being built and property record corrections are underway. BJP leaders themselves tell us they see no future. That is why JD(S) leaders are now talking about a ‘friendly fight’. We do not want a friendly fight. Fight us directly, share seats openly and contest together if you wish.

A friendly fight only confuses your own workers,” he challenged.

Shivakumar said the decision to divide Bengaluru into five municipal corporations to improve governance was being closely watched across the country. He added that many more leaders from other parties were in touch with the Congress and would be inducted soon, preferably before the civic elections.

On local body polls, he said the government had already submitted an affidavit in court committing to holding municipal elections. “This year has been declared an election year, and polls to other local bodies will also be conducted. The Chief Minister has discussed the legal hurdles with the Rural Development Minister, and steps are being taken to clear them. Party workers should be fully prepared,” he said.

He cautioned new entrants against switching parties frequently and criticised the JD(S) leadership, alleging the party was being run like a personal property without a clear ideology. “Now that you have joined Congress, stay united, work hard and serve the people. Our government is in power — make use of that opportunity,” he told party workers.