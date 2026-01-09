Cold Wave Grips Alluri Sitarama Raju District

The cold wave continues to impact the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, with exceptionally low temperatures reported. Dr. Appalaswamy, the nodal officer for the weather department at the Chintapalli Regional Agricultural Research Station, confirmed that Paderu recorded a chilling minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

Other areas in the district also experienced significant drops in temperature, with Pedabayalu recording 4.8 degrees Celsius, Chintapalli at 5 degrees, Hukumpeta at 6.2 degrees, and Koyyuru witnessing a relatively milder 9.7 degrees Celsius. Residents are urged to take precautions as the cold wave persists.