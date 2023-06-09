Implement employee-specific Cabinet decisions in 2 months: AP CM tells officials

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials concerned to implement employee-specific Cabinet decisions such as Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) and regularisation of over 10,000 contract employees, within two months.

He gave these orders after meeting the representatives of employees' associations who called on him at his office today. On June 7, a state cabinet meeting chaired by Jagan Mohan Reddy had given its nod to GPS, setting up of the 12th pay revision commission (PRC) and other demands of the employees. The representatives thanked the Chief Minister for taking the decisions, said a press release from the state government.

“Finance department has worked hard for the last two years to introduce a good pension scheme for you (employees) and solve other problems keeping in mind the welfare of your families for future generations also,” said Reddy. According to the CM, under GPS, an employee who retires with a basic salary of Rs 1 lakh would get a pension of Rs 50,000.

Further, the CM noted that GPS has several good features which the old Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) lacked. There will be two dearness reliefs (DRs) annually to meet the growing inflation. On regularising contract employees, Reddy said the government has also considered the Supreme Court's judgements and cut down the requirement of completing 10 years of service from the date of bifurcation of the state, to five years to help the majority of the staff.

He also said his government has decided to help employees of the Vaidhya Vidhana Parishat as there is a disparity in their salaries and post-retirement benefits when compared to regular government employees.