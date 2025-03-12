Improve standards of edu in govt schools

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy highlighted the problems of education in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The future of the students will be good if quality education is imparted to them right from the school level, she said.

Prasanthi thanked HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for taking measures to change the quality of education being imparted at government schools.

She emphasised the need to further improve infrastructural facilities in government schools.