In a jolt to Krishna Das, dissidents to join TDP

Srikakulam: Former Deputy Chief Minister and YSRCP Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishna Das received big jolt as the party dissident group leaders decided to join TDP. According to reliable sources, Saravakota mandal MPP Chinnala Kurmi Naidu, Jalumandal ZPTC Menda Rambabu, Velama Corporation chairman Panga Bavaji Naidu and Polaki mandal president Muddada Bala Bhupal Naidu, who have been active in dissident group, have decided to join TDP along with their followers leaving YSRCP. They will join TDP on April 8 in presence of TDP Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Earlier, the dissident group leaders conducted a meeting at Narasannapeta against sitting MLA Krishna Das and even passed resolution demanding party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to change candidate. But the party president stuck to the sitting MLA ignoring their warnings. Against this backdrop, they have been keeping in touch with the TDP leaders and decided to shift their loyalty to TDP.