In AP, now parties are enemies, not rivals: Venkaiah

Nellore: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said that now political parties in the state are not rivals, but enemies. He expressed his anguish over undesirable developments in politics visible right now. He addressed a gathering on Kasturidevi High School premises here on Monday where he was felicitated in connection with the completion of his tenure.

"Now in Andhra Pradesh, there are no political rivals, they are enemies. Criticising the government, and exposing failures is common in democracy, but attacking personally is not advisable. This is only a political game, where there is no involvement of personal animosities.

Don't be impatient. I strongly suggest a code of conduct for political parties. Politics shouldn't disrupt the democracy," said Venkaiah.

He asked the leaders of political parties to be gentle and dignified. He appreciate the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme wherein MLAS visit households. He asked them to stay connected with the people, not at the time of elections only, but always. A legislator should visit the households even during normal days to check whether the benefits from the government have reached them or not, which is their prime responsibility.

Venkaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced direct benefit transfer (DBT) for transparency and to prevent the involvement of middlemen. He suggested that the best thing is people's representatives should be part of the people and said contacts are vital for the success of a leader. The former Vice President categorically stated that he would not participate in any campaign on behalf of any party and would not contest in the polls too in future.

He remembered his childhood days and his roles as a student leader, legislator, MP, Union minister and national president of the BJP. The Vice President post is an unexpected offer to him, he said and added that he had served his best in whatever post he was, from MP status to Vice President. He said he was completely satisfied with the position till the completion of the tenure.

Venkaiah earlier took part in a programme of Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In his speech there, he said power in the government made him serve the people and added that he had peace of mind during his entire life due to the unattached lifestyle.

He appealed to everyone to make a habit of serving the people. MPs V Prabhakar Reddy, Adala Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders were present.