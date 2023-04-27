Inavolu: Jharkhand boy tops in VITEEE

Inavolu (Guntur dist) : Kushagra Bashisth of Jharkhand scored the first rank in the VITEEE, the entrance examination conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), as a proctored computer-based examination in 121 cities in India and four cities abroad (Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar) from April 17, according to a communiqué from VIT.

The statement said that other rankers include Prakshal Shrinivas Choudhary (2nd rank) Mahin Pramod Dhoke (3rd rank)-both from Maharashtra; 4th rank-Ashik Stenny of Kerala; 5th rank-Ankit Kumar of Bihar; 6th rank-Nandyala Prince Branham Reddy of Andhra Pradesh; 7th Rank-Md. Umar Faisal of Bihar; 8th rank-Anshul Sandeep Naphade of Maharashtra; 9th rank-Rishit Gupta of Haryana and 10th rank-Tanmay Baghel of Uttar Pradesh.

Applicants from all Indian states and union territories participated in VITEEE-2023. The results have been published in the portal "https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee" which can also be accessed through VIT website "www.vit.ac.in."

Applicants within one lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counseling for admission to B. Tech programmes of VIT, Vellore and Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal. The counseling is scheduled from April 26 to June 14. Applications for other 3-year Undergraduate programmes, 4-year B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Arch., and 5-year integrated programmes are also open and students can visit VIT's website "www.vit.ac.in" for more details.