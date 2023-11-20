Incomplete expansion leaves road users in a quandary

Rajamahendravaram: ADB road between Rajanagaram and Kakinada has become prone to accidents due to incomplete expansion works. Thousands of people travelling on the road are suffering due to incomplete work and unnecessary diversions.

About 50 km of road from Kakinada port to Rajanagaram was constructed with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 1997. It is constructed as a wide single-lane road, a sum of Rs 300 crore was sanctioned for its expansion in 2018 and expansion work started in 2019. However, the works which are supposed to be completed in three years are still not completed.

From Rajanagaram in East Godavari district, through Rangampet and Peddapuram to Samarlakota Rail Over Bridge, about 30 km of road has been proposed to be developed as four lanes.

The officials said that out of Rs 300 crore allocated for the purpose, Rs 250 crore has been paid to the contractor so far and only Rs 50 crore is due. However, there is no progress at this level in road expansion works. Due to lack of coordination in the payment of funds and the supervision of the works, this road widening project has become problematic and works are running at a snail’s pace.

Thousands of buses plying between Kakinada-Rajahmundry and buses of various engineering colleges travel on this road. Apart from these, a large number of lorries and gravel lorries going to Kakinada port also travel on this road. Chaotic gravel pits, bumpy road formations, large potholes, and diversion boards at several places test the patience of motorists on this road.

AE Verma, who is supervising the works on this road, said that the situation has aroused because the contractor stopped the work unilaterally and due to incomplete works at Vadisaleru, Rangampeta, Surampalem, Ramesampeta and Kotapadu sections, road users are facing difficulties. The concerned contractor has been called and warned by the officials and public representatives and the work will start soon, he assured.