Increasing garbage, property taxes is atrocious: APUCF

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum (APUCF) took strong exception to the decision of the State government to increase property tax and garbage tax on the citizens at a time when they were reeling under the severe condition of pandemic.

APUCF State convener Ch Babu Rao said that it was atrocious to impose garbage tax and increase property tax at a time people are dying in hundreds all over the State.

Though it was claimed that the incidence of coronavirus is coming down, there are no vacancies in hospitals to admit Covid-infected patients, he pointed out. Referring to the upheaval of the economy, he said that people lost their livelihoods and the Covid-19 patients will not be able to work though they recovered after 14 days of treatment.

Last year, the government had given ex gratia of Rs 1,000 to each family but this year there is no such thing. The only package this year is garbage tax and property tax based on its value. The new tax regime will burden 1.5 crore people all over the State.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the notifications enhancing the taxes. Addressing the newly elected corporators and councillors in the urban local bodies, Babu Rao asked them to be on people's side and ignore the diktats of the government.