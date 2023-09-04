Inculcate humanist values in students, teachers told

Bhimavaram: Prof Yaswant Patil of Maharashtra exhorted the teaching community to inculcate humanist values among students while teaching.

He addressed a three-day faculty improvement programme at SRKR Engineering College here on Sunday organised by All India Council for Technical Education-Universal Human Values as part of the New Education Policy-2020.

Head of Engineering Chemistry department Dr P Bhavani and Dr Divakar coordinated the training programme.

Prof Patil said that people should live above hatred and jealousy and they should behave in such a way that every student should take their teachers as role models. The present education system based on skills, he said and suggested that the students should think innovatively to extend service to the society with a broad mind.

Advising the teachers to maintain punctuality, Prof Patil said that the students should be taught in a friendly atmosphere to make them think about how they could be useful to the society.

Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju addressing the faculty said that they should inspire their colleagues as well as the society by leading a life above jealousy and hatred.

Several professors lamented that though the country was advancing scientifically, it was lagging behind in many things. The teachers should spare some time to inculcate values in students.

Cofacilitator Prof Srija Madhu, observer Prof Chandrasekhar, R&D Dean Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju, Dr P Bhavani, Dr Chandrasekhar and others participated. Deans of various departments also participated in the programme.