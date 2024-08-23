Live
Indian Bank holds customer meet
Guntur: Indian Bank conducted a customer meet coinciding with the Indian Bank, bank foundation day, Guntur at Guntur Branch on Thursday.
The turnover touched Rs 12.2 lakh crore with 5,846 branches. The bank launched India Super 400 days, which gives interest up to 8% per annum and Ind Supreme 300 days which gives interest up to 7.8% per annum.
The bank has set up dedicated NRI verticals to address the requirements and meet the expectations of the NRI customers and to attend calls of the NRIs. The bank is offering attractive ROI on home loans, vehicles loans, mortgage loans, and other retail loans, both fixed and floating rate of interest.
