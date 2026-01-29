Indian cricketers offer prayers at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Indian cricketers who came to the City of Destiny to play in the India Vs New Zealand 4th T20 visited Simhachalam Devasthanam on Wednesday morning.

Team captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambir, all-rounder Axar Patel, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, fielding coach T Dilip, former manager Indian cricket team P Venkataram Prashanth, among others, offered prayers at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The Indian cricket players were accompanied by Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao to the shrine.

The darshan for the cricketers was guided by Simhachalam Devasthanam assistant executive officer K Tirumaleswara Rao.

After performing a special puja, the temple officials offered ‘prasadam’ to the Indian cricket team.

Devotees at the temple were visibly excited as it was a rare chance for them to get a glimpse of the Indian cricket players from close quarters.