Indian Naval Officer's achievement in Ironman Triathlon, Kazakhstan
Highlights
Indian Navy congratulates Lt Cdr Ujjwal Choudhary from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam for finishing ‘Ironman Triathlon’
Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy congratulates Lt Cdr Ujjwal Choudhary from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam for finishing ‘Ironman Triathlon’ at the fifth position in his age group with a finishing time of 11 hours, 4 minutes conducted recently in Kazakhstan.
The race included 3.8-km of swimming, 180-km of cycling and 42.2-km of running. While there were a total of about 400 participants from across the globe, the officer was the fastest Indian athlete to complete the race out of a participation of around 50 Indians.
He is also qualified for the world championship to be scheduled in France.
