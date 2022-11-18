Indian Navy displays offshore patrol vessel Sukanya at K-Patnam port

Nellore: NCC cadets of various schools in the city visited the Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel Sukanya at Krishnapatnam Port on Friday. The Sukanya Class offshore patrol vessels, built by Korea Tacoma, are in service with the Indian Navy.

Four vessels were constructed at the Hindustan Shipyard in the country. The lead ship in the class, INS Sukanya (P50), was commissioned in August 1989. The patrol vessels are being displayed by the Navy during Navy Day on December 4 and the ship reached Krishnapatnam port from Visakhapatnam for the knowledge of general population.

Navy officials explained to the students about the significance of offshore patrol duties and the role of vessels. Students of KNR Municipal School visited the ship along with Associate NCC Officer G Narendra Babu among other schools from the city. 10 Andhra Naval Unit NCC staff members Suraj Bhavel, Raman, Shahnawaz and Sujatha were also present.