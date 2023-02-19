Indian Navy undertakes Puneet Sagar Abhiyan

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan', Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has dedicated one day each month to undertake coastal cleanup activity not just along the coasts but also rivers and lakes.

In February, coastal cleanup activities were undertaken at Yarada, RK Beach, Bheemli, Meghadripeta River Channel, Visakhapatnam and at Hope Island in Kakinada.

The aim of these cleanup activities is to create awareness among communities regarding the hazards of plastic usage and its impact on the environment, oceans and rivers. Over 550 service and DSC personnel of the ENC, and local residents participated in the cleanup drives in the coastal region spread across the city. Approximately, 410-kg of non-biodegradable waste including plastic bottles, wrappers, glass pieces, etc, were collected from the sites and cleared the premises free of litter. An army of enthusiasts voluntarily took part in the drive.