Indian Navy’s first training squadron leaves Singapore

Visakhapatnam: Marking the successful completion of a three-day port call as part of the training deployment, the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy departed Singapore.

During the port call, a wide array of bilateral engagements was undertaken, encompassing professional exchanges, training interactions, sporting fixtures, cultural outreach and social engagements.

As part of professional interactions, Capt Tijo K Joseph, senior officer 1TS, accompanied by Commanding Officers of INS Shardul, INS Sujata and ICGS Sarathi, paid a courtesy call to Col Tay Choong Hern, Acting Commander, Maritime Training and Doctrine Command (MTDC). With emphasis on sustained military cooperation and shared maritime security interests, the discussions highlighted the six-decade-long partnership between India and Singapore. In a solemn tribute, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the Kranji War Memorial where the Commanding Officers of 1TS ships paid homage to the fallen heroes.

A deck reception was co-hosted by Dr Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, and the Senior Officer 1TS onboard INS Tir and ICGS Sarathi. The event witnessed the presence of senior leadership from the Republic of Singapore Navy, heads of missions, members of the Indian diaspora, diplomats and other distinguished guests.

In his address, Col Tay Choong Hern, who participated as chief guest, acknowledged the strong partnership between the Indian Navy and RSN, nurtured through regular bilateral exercises and interactions and reflected Singapore’s commitment towards further enhancing defence ties.

Cultural outreach formed an integral component of the visit with the Indian Navy Band delivering captivating performances at Our Tampines Mall and the GIIS Auditorium.

As part of sporting fixtures, a friendly dodgeball match was conducted between Indian Navy and the RSN trainees.

Professional training exchanges included damage control (DC) training for 1TS sea trainees at the DC simulator and visit to RSN Museum, where they were provided a comprehensive insight into the history and evolution of the Royal Singapore Navy.

The ships were open to visitors, including International Liaison Officers (ILOs) of International Fusion Centre (IFC) Singapore, High Commission of India staff, guests and families, offering them an overview of the role of the First Training Squadron in shaping future naval leadership.

The squadron also undertook philanthropic activities with a delegation spending an afternoon interacting with residents of the Sree Narayan Old Age Home and Nursery as part of the community engagement. The deployment of the First Training Squadron to Singapore exemplifies the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and aligns with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions).

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy departed Singapore on January 18, while the visit further strengthened India’s Act East Policy, expanding its maritime outreach beyond South Asia.