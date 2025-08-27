Indian tech experts are around world: Collector

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Naga Rani stated that in any country around the world, you will find that two or three out of every five technical professionals are from India, a testament to the country’s achievement.

The Andhra Pradesh government is promoting young tech professionals through a prestigious national-level initiative called “Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon 2025,” supervised by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The semi-finals will be held at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram on September 10. Collector Naga Rani unveiled the poster for the event at a special programme held at the college’s Idea Lab on Tuesday. During the event, presided over by college Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju, she said that the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative to host such a national-level programme is commendable and urged students to make the most of it.

She also said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to bring out the hidden knowledge of young intellectuals through national-level competitions will allow Andhra Pradesh to take credit for producing brilliant minds that the entire country can be proud of. College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma mentioned that college-level hackathon competitions will take place on August 28. Two teams selected from these competitions will then proceed to the government-organised semi-finals for the two Godavari districts at their college on September 10.

He expressed his joy that the state government chose their college for the semi-finals, calling it a rare honour. College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju said that the college hosts national-level hackathons every year through various departments to nurture students and bring out their skills. They stated this is why their students secured the highest placements in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana last year.

They added that the coordinators for the Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon 2025 semi-finals are Dr P Ravi Kiran Varma, Head of the IT Department, and Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy, Head of the Technology Centre.