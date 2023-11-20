Indiramma regime was a golden period: PCC chief

Live
Rich tributes paid to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Vijayawada: Indiramma regime was a golden period to the country, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju.
Paying glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Sunday at the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, Rudra Raju asserted that Indira regime would return to the country. He recalled that it was Indira Gandhi who coined the slogan ‘Garibi Hathao’ and nationalised the banks for bringing them closer to the poor people.
The PCC chief exhorted the party cadre to strive hard for bringing back the party to power both at the Centre and the State. Later, he inaugurated a blood donation camp by donating blood. State Youth Congress president Lakkaraju Rama Rao, general secretary Kurshida, Shaik Nagoor, P Y Kiran, Peter Joseph and other Youth Congress leaders also participated.
Rudra Raju presented certificates to the leaders who participated in the blood donation camp. The PCC chief paid floral tributes to the statue of Indira Gandhi at Challapalli Bungalow here.
Organising president Sunkara Padmasri, Kolanukonda Sivaji, State Mahila Congress president Lam Tantia Kumari, City Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Dhanekula Murali, Khaza Mohiddin, Baipudi Nageswara Rao, Pramila Gandhi, general secretaries, Yesudas, Shaik Nagoor, Khurshida, PY Kiran Kumar and others participated.