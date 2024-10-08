Indrakeeladri navaratri celebrations: Goddess Durga appears as Mahalakshmi on sixth day

The vibrant Sharannavaratri festivities continue to enchant devotees at Indrakeeladri, where the sixth day of celebrations has drawn a large crowd to witness the goddess Durga as Mahalakshmi.

As the auspicious occasion unfolded, thousands of devotees gathered to pay homage and seek blessings from the revered goddess. The atmosphere was filled with devotion, joy, and a sense of togetherness as people participated in the spiritual celebrations.

The intricate decorations and traditional rituals surrounding the goddess’s appearance added to the grandeur of the event, making it a memorable experience for all who attended. The devotion and enthusiasm among the visitors highlight the significance of this festival in the cultural and spiritual landscape of the community.