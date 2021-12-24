Industrial Hub to transform seema

Kopparthi/Proddatur: Rayalaseema took a great developmental leap forward in particular and AP in general on Thursday with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating Kopparthi Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub and the YSR EMC Industrial Enclave alongside laying the foundation for Proddatur development at a cost of Rs 555 crore.

The CM also laid foundation stone for Messers Century Ply industry at Badvel the investment of which has been escalated to Rs 2,600 crore from the initial plan of Rs 600 crore.

The Kopparthi hub would be spread over 7,000 acres finally and would be attracting at least Rs 25,000 crore in investment and employ at least 2.5 lakh people after the final phase, the CM said. Today's inauguration of the EMC would provide jobs for 14,100 people.

The CM said Rs 1,585 crore had been allotted for the hub here and the initial investments were being made by six companies. Six more months, it would lead to additional 7,500 jobs.

The Electronic Hub itself would provide jobs for 75,000 youth, he said adding those trained locally would be gaining employment. He hoped the profile of Rayalaseema would undergo a complete change.

Jagan congratulated the management of Century Ply which had revised its investment in the area upwards and said his dream of transforming the industrial profile would be fulfilled with such investments.

The Greenfield Project would boost Badvel's fortunes as a renowned project would come up here soon. A few thousand jobs would be created here, he said. The Ply project would not only help Kadapa farmers but also those from Prakasam and Nellore district where subabul farming goes on.

The CM hoped it would attract the allied industry too to a good extent providing greater opportunities.

He said farmers in the area contributed their land for the industries to come up here and the government in turn had given two acres each to them and they would also be provided with jobs. A revenue division was being created in Badvel, he said. He later handed over the allotment letter to Century Ply representatives.

Sajjan Bajanka, chairman of the company, said it was their ninth project in the country and the encouragement given by the CM made them revise their investments plans upwards. Earlier, the company had planned to go to Tamil Nadu, but changed its mind, he added.