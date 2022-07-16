Inexperience, inefficiency of CM costing state dear: TDP

Kondapi (Prakasam District): Inexperience, inefficiency and the nature of reluctance to correct the mistakes are damaging the prospects of the development of the State, alleged MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, TDP leader Damacharla Satya and others.

The TDP leaders organised 'Badude Badudu' programme at Turpu Naidu Palem village on Friday. The Kondapi MLA said the prices of essential commodities and charges in RTC buses and everything skyrocketed under the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, making the common people to suffer. He said the dream of middleclass people to have own house is still an unfulfilled dream as the cost of sand and cement is not within their reach. 'The propaganda, which is going on that TDP will cancel welfare schemes once it comes to power, is false and the YSRCP is doing it wontedly,' he alleged. YSRCP has renamed the schemes introduced by the TDP and even failed to implement them, the MLA added.

Damacharla Satya said that the recent Mahanadu has received tremendous response from public and TDP leaders received enough boost to visit the public from door to door. He said people are ready to bless TDP in the next elections, whenever they come.

TDP leaders Vijay Kumar, Bezawada Venkateswarlu, Abburi Abhishek, Darnasi Brahmanandam and others also participated in the programme.