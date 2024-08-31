  • Menu
Inflow to Prakasam barrage increased amid rains, 70 gates lifted

Inflow to Prakasam barrage increased amid rains, 70 gates lifted
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh state is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to significant flooding at the Prakasam Barrage.

The Andhra Pradesh state is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to significant flooding at the Prakasam Barrage. Authorities have reported that 3.24 lakh cusecs of floodwater are flowing into the barrage. In response, a total of 70 gates have been lifted, allowing 3.2 lakh cusecs of water to be released downstream.

Additionally, 3,507 cusecs of water have been diverted from the barrage to local canals to manage the flow effectively.

The heavy rains have also caused landslides in the Vijayawada region, prompting authorities to close the Kanakadurga temple Ghat Road for safety reasons. Furthermore, the Durga Temple flyover has been temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities as the situation continues to evolve.

