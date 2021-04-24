Nellore: Initiate action on hospitals violating norms, says JC Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore: Joint Collector-Development Dr N Prabhakar Reddy directed the officials to form special teams for conducting surprise checks on the hospitals for charging exorbitant prices from the Covid patients and resort to other irregularities. He conducted a review with the officials on Saturday and asked them to initiate action without waiting for further orders.

He also instructed the Aarogyasri Coordinator Dr Chandrasekhar, tahsildars and deputy tahsildars to form teams and take the responsibility of resolving the difficulties of the patients on the spot. He appealed to patients to lodge a complaint on 104 for instant action. He said the Covid-approved hospitals have to collect charges from the patients as per GOs 77 and 78 and collecting any additional charges would be viewed seriously. Aarogyasri attached hospitals have to provide treatment free of cost and others should obtain permission from the Trust and maintain beds both under the Aarogyasri scheme and for other beds collect charges as fixed by the government. The Joint Collector said the hospitals have to display the charges on the notice board visibly. There are additional charges for accommodation, PPE kits, and other tests in the Non-Aarogyasri hospitals.