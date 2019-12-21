Initiate steps for beautification of Niva river: Collector N B Guptha to officials

Chittoor: District Collector N B Guptha has instructed Chittoor Municipal Commissioner C Obulesh to take steps for beautification of Niva river after discussing with the engineers of Minor Irrigation department. The adjoining areas of the river should be developed with greenery and encroachments should be removed, he said.

The Collector made a surprise visit to Niva river along with the officials of municipal corporation and Irrigation department. He expressed his displeasure for neglecting the development of river banks.

Speaking on the occasion , Bharath Guptha made it clear that there was an absolute need to take steps for removing the wastages and thorn bushes from the boundaries of the Niva River. " It is unfortunate that Niva river is used to fill up with drainage water resulting health hazards to the residents.

Immediate steps should be taken to construct cement concrete roads on both sides of the river. Plantation should be initiated on the boundaries of the river, " he directed .

He instructed Municipal Commissioner to take steps for the beautification of Niva river involving the people, students , youth and NGOs. Immediate action plan should be prepared for laying under ground drainage in the city besides cleaning the drainages every day.