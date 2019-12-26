Initiate steps for the success of Ameen peer Vurusu- Deputy CM

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha has directed the officials to ensure for the success of a 5 day Ameen Peer Dargah Vurusu Vutchavam proposed to conduct in January 2020. Addressing in the review meeting with officials and Darga committee members here on Thursday he said devotees from all faiths would participate not only across the district but also neighbouring states like Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Telangana and other parts of the country.

The minister has stressed the need for coordination between officials and Darga committee members for the success of the event. He directed municipal the municipal administration to set up mobile toilets separately for men and women.

District Collector CH. Harikiran said that Vurusu Vutchavam will be held from 8th January to 13th at Ameen Peer Dargah premises. He directed police, Municipal Corporation District Medical& Health, Electricity, Minority departments work together for the success of the five-day event.

SP KVVN Anburajan said that police in large numbers would be deployed during the event. He said that additional men also would be brought from the neighboring district in view of preventing untoward incidents.on this occasion, the minister has released broacher related to the festivals.

Ameen Peer Dargah Seer Aripullah Hussain, Dargah organizer Ammer Sayeem and others were present.