‘Innovative’ goodie baskets circulate on social media

Visakhapatnam: Much to everyone's surprise, a new goodie basket popped up some time back that included a pack of condoms along with a quarter bottle of liquor and other products.

While one of the package covers has a yellow-tinted background, the other comes in a blue-coloured wrapper with ‘Siddham’ printed over it.

Not long before, distribution of liquor, biryani packets, saris, in some cases, wet grinders, cricket kits, even gold rings for that matter, were considered as ‘goodies’ to be given away to draw the attention of masses ahead of elections.

However, including condom packs in gift baskets is something not many would have thought about earlier.

But, the debate is not over whether it was YSRCP’s hardcore campaign instincts taking flight ahead of the 2024 polls or is it TDP’s creative way of impressing voters. The question that lingers on in one’s mind is how far the political parties could stretch to strike a chord with the voters and leave a positive impact on them.

Well, it certainly is intimidating when politicians step way beyond their boundaries and come up with an ‘exclusive customised’ package that enters straight into the four walls of the voters' bedroom.

Even as a section of political leaders brush the possibility of package distribution with intimidating goodies aside stating that such ‘vile’ campaigns are only confined to social media platforms and that they cannot be considered too seriously, it is hard to analyse to what extent the political parties intend to devise strategies and shove ‘innovative’ goodies into households, including products that no one has ever considered adding to the gift basket before.

Although branding and designing essay an imperative role in electioneering, portraying political leaders as larger-than-life ‘heroes’ highlighting their farsighted vision that lasts for the next five years, how creative designers could get to make a campaign tool effective has to be seen.

As the election temperature warms up in Andhra Pradesh, this might just be one of the campaign tools that came to light in recent times and people may not be surprised if similar tailored goodie baskets find their way to their homes in the days to come.