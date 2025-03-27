  • Menu
Input subsidy to ryots to be released soon

Input subsidy to ryots to be released soon
Vijayawada: Minister Kandula Durgesh announced on Wednesday that the input subsidy for farmers affected by the Errakaluva flood in Nidadavole will be released soon.

During the Collectors’ conference, Durgesh brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who ordered the Finance Department officials to resolve the matter urgently.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his prompt action in addressing the issue.

The input subsi-dy was previously announced for farmers affected by the heavy rains and floods in July 2024.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Durgesh took the initiative for getting input subsidy to farmers who suffered loss due floods and heavy rain.

